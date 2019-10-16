Clouds and wind make Wednesday pretty brisk

A big area of low clouds will swirl over the Midwest today, keeping our sky mostly gray. The wind also stays brisk from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting higher. The wind gradually backs off this afternoon, but highs stay chilly in the upper 40s to around 50. The wind is light tonight as the sky eventually clears, dropping lows into the frosty 30s.

Winds will continue to gust over 20 mph through early Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday looks great with lots of sunshine, a light wind, and highs well into the 50s. Warmer breezes take over Friday, pushing highs into the 60s, and we'll stay in the 60s this weekend. There's a chance of showers Saturday morning, followed by another chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. Cooler temperatures return next week, too.