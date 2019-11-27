CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After a windy day, the winds diminish leading into a quiet Thanksgiving Day! Expect a mostly cloudy day for turkey and stuffing along with highs in the 30s. Black Friday brings a return of a storm system bringing a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms later Friday into Saturday. Sunday the cold air comes in the backside of the system bringing some light snow. From the First Alert Storm Team, Have a Happy Thanksgiving!
Clouds and cool, but dry for Thanksgiving Day.
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Wed 3:25 PM, Nov 27, 2019