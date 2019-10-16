Clouds and blustery winds keep Wednesday afternoon chilly

The rest of the day is going to be a tad chilly thanks to a mostly cloudy sky and brisk winds. Early this afternoon, it'll blow from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting higher. It does gradually back off later this afternoon, but highs stay in the upper 40s to around 50.

The wind is light tonight as the sky clears late, dropping lows into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible. Thursday looks great with lots of sunshine, a light wind, and highs well into the 50s. Warmer breezes take over Friday, pushing highs into the 60s, and we'll stay in the 60s this weekend. There's a chance of showers Saturday morning, followed by another chance of showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. Cooler temperatures return next week, too.