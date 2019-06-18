Cloudiness sticks around with more showers Wednesday

A handful of isolated showers are possible overnight. Otherwise, our sky remains mostly cloudy as lows fall to the lower 60s.

Areas of showers are likely Wednesday, particularly over the southern half of Iowa.

For Wednesday, showers are likely especially south of about Highway 30. Meanwhile, north of there, the rain chance quickly drops off. Southern Iowa has the best shot at getting near or above a half-inch of rain, while amounts will be much lower farther north. Highs will be in the lower 70s. We have a dry day Thursday as highs stay in the 70s, but some cloudiness sticks around.

Periods of showers and storms are likely Friday into Saturday, and heavy rain will be possible. Going into next week, additional rounds of storms will pass across the state on a nearly daily basis, which means our weather pattern is active once again.