Cloudiness on the increase ahead of rain chances

Clouds will continue to increase as we go through the day, ahead of a system that brings us a good chance for showers and storms later in the day on Monday. Highs today reach the low to mid 70s, and closer to 80 tomorrow. After a cold front clears the area early on Tuesday, things turn cooler and dryer for mid-week. Another chance for showers and storms comes on Friday, with a slight chance on Sunday. Temperatures remain below normal throughout.