Cloudiness for many, showers for few

A hybrid storm system that will include the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga will pass to our east today, but its influence will be felt through partly to mostly cloudy skies, with more clouds the further east you are. A slight chance for rain east of a line from Washington to Dubuque exists as well, but many areas stay dry. Highs reach the low to mid 50s. Sunday is the winner for the weekend with temperatures in the 50s and a decent amount of sunshine. Things turn colder from there, with rain and snow looking increasingly likely late Monday into early Tuesday. Another chance for rain or snow arrives for Halloween.