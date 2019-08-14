Cloudier and cooler Wednesday, fog possible early Thursday

Clouds are taking over and will be staying around through the afternoon. A light shower or two is possible, but they will be few and far between if anything even develops in the first place. Highs will be held in the lower to middle 70s, making today feel like a little bit of a preview of fall.

A mostly cloudy sky will be in place Wednesday afternoon, maybe bringing a few sprinkles or light shower.

Clouds break up some tonight as lows fall to the upper 50s, and patchy fog may develop late. Areas of fog lift early Thursday, and the day looks nice again with partial sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. A weather system glances us Thursday night into Friday morning, but we do at least have a chance of rain.

Saturday looks to be our best shot at showers and storms, with some still maybe scattered around Sunday and Monday. It'll be more humid with relatively warm highs in the middle 80s this weekend into next week.