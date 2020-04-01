Clouds followed by spring showers

Clouds thicken on Thursday in advance of a storm building in the Plains. There is a chance for a shower Thursday afternoon and evening the majority of the rain falls on Friday. A cold front pushes across the state bringing the showers. It looks like 0.25” to 0.50” falls as the storms heads east Friday night. The weekend is looking up with a dry and partly cloudy sky. Early next week more active weather heads in with temperatures near 70 on Monday and Tuesday. Have a good night and stay healthy!