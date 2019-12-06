Closures on I-380, I-80 to begin Tuesday night

The Department of Transporation said there will be multiple overnight closures starting on Tuesday, December 10 at the I-380/I-80 interchange.

Closure #1

I-80 Full Closure - All Lanes

Weather permitting, all I-80 lanes will be closed nightly just east of the interchange Tuesday, December 10 through Friday morning, December 13. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue on U.S. 218 southbound. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road on I-380 northbound. For detour information, see the map provided below.

Closure hours:

• 11:00 PM Tuesday, 12/10 to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 12/11

• 11:00 PM Wednesday, 12/11 to 5:00 AM Thursday, 12/12

• 11:00 PM Thursday, 12/12 to 5:00 AM Friday, 12/13

Closure #2

I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound Ramp Closure

Weather permitting, I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closed nightly Tuesday, December 10 through Friday morning, December 13. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue on U.S. 218 southbound. For detour information, see the map provided below.

Closure hours:

• 11:00 PM Tuesday, 12/10 to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 12/11

• 11:00 PM Wednesday, 12/11 to 5:00 AM Thursday, 12/12

• 11:00 PM Thursday, 12/12 to 5:00 AM Friday, 12/13