Closing arguments to begin Monday in trial of man accused of killing Cedar Rapids teen

Court is adjourned until Monday in Jerry Burns' trial. He's accused of killing Cedar Rapids teen Michelle Martinko more than 40 years ago.

The prosecution in Jerry Burns' murder trial called witnesses for rebuttal in court on Friday while the defense called for a mistrial.

The defense wrapped up presenting evidence Thursday, only calling one witness. The only defense witness was doctor Michael Spence, a self-described forensic DNA consultant. He testified because some evidence was stored together, DNA could have spread from one piece to another.

He says Burns' DNA is in the "realm of possibilities" that Burns' got to the scene through a secondary transfer.

A judge moved the trial to Davenport due to pre-trial publicity.

On Friday morning, prosecutors called a DCI lab supervisor to give testimony.

At one point Burns' attorneys asked for a mistrial. They objected to a suggestion that Burns' blood was found at the crime scene, with no testimony saying that was the case.

Closing arguments will begin Monday.