Appointment loophole in public health proclamation leaves retailers with conundrum

Retail stores are still closed through at least mid-May in 22 of Iowa’s counties, but some businesses have noticed a loophole in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ closure order that allows them to bring in customers.

SOKO Outfitters in Cedar Rapids, pictured on April 29, 2020, is allowing customers to shop inside if they've made an appointment. (Mary Green/KCRG)

That’s left them with the decision of whether or not to take advantage of it, as many stores struggle with declining revenue.

“Our business has been really — it’s tailed off a lot,” Paul Sueppel, the assistant manager of SOKO Outfitters in Czech Village, said. “With the coronavirus, of course, we’ve had other ways to do things.”

For SOKO Outfitters, that has mainly meant taking orders over the computer and phone, texting photos of products to customers, virtually guiding them through the inventory via FaceTime, and delivering purchases to cars waiting at the curbside.

But starting Wednesday, customers can also shop inside the store as long as they book an appointment.

“We’re only allowing one group or one person in the store at a time,” Sueppel said. “We’re wiping everything down in between customers. We’re wearing masks when they are in the store. We also have gloves.”

This offering is permitted, even in the 22 counties where non-essential retail businesses are closed through May 15.

Tucked away in Gov. Reynolds’ latest proclamation is a section that says non-essential retail establishments “may also permit a customer to enter the store on an appointment basis provided that no more than ten customers are present at a time.” This order excludes grocery stores, discount stores, and pharmacies that sell essential food, medical supplies, and household goods, all of which are considered essential and remain open to customers.

These restrictions are in place in Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington, and Woodbury counties. In the state’s other 77 counties, retail stores are allowed to reopen to customers Friday, with fewer restrictions.

Sueppel said six customers had already booked shopping appointments within a day of SOKO advertising the new availabilities.

“If somebody were to be out front and say, ‘Hey, I’m here. Can I come in?’ What we will do, if we don’t have an appointment scheduled, we’ll just set an appointment for them right then,” Sueppel said.

Sueppel said this will also help them keep people employed and keep the store open at all.

“We’ve kept two full-timers on staff the entire time, plus we’re trying to bring our part-timers in also and keep the business going. So for us, this is the best way to keep doing that,” Sueppel said.

But just because stores have this option doesn’t mean they’re all going to use it.

Iowa Running Company in Cedar Rapids’ NewBo District has been offering curbside pickup and free deliveries, along with virtual and curbside shoe fittings, and said it’s going to stick with those options.

“As much as we’d love to have our customers walking in our store, we have a responsibility to uphold the safety and health of our customers and our community,” Clifton Trebil-Smith, co-owner of the store, said.

Iowa Running Company said it can take orders, including over the phone, email and Facebook, and still serve customers without having them come inside.

“This is the small part we can do as business owners to helping slow down that spread,” Jim Dwyer, another co-owner of the store, said.

Dwyer and Trebil-Smith they plan to keep it that way until the number of coronavirus cases in Linn County starts to decrease, and until they get clearance from Linn County Public Health to fully reopen.

“We can’t wait to have customers back in the shop, but that can wait,” Dwyer said.