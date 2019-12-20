Clive police: woman admits to hitting 14-year-old with car because she was a 'Mexican'

An Iowa woman allegedly admitted to authorities that she ran down a teenage girl with her car because the victim was Hispanic.

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin (Courtesy image)

Clive police said 42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin is facing an attempted murder charge. She's accused of hitting the 14-year-girl with her car on Dec. 9 as the victim walked to Indian Hills Junior High School.

During a press conference Friday, police said Franklin left the scene following the crash. She was arrested Thursday and taken to the Polk County Jail.

Police also said Poole admitted to hitting the girl intentionally and tried to kill her because she was 'Mexican.' She went on to make other derogatory statements about Latinos.

The girl suffered several injuries. KCCI reports she is out of the hospital.

