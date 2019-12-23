Clive hit-and-run driver charged for different hate crime

West Des Moines police said Sunday that a woman arrested in the intentional hit-and-run of a 14-year-old in Clive is charged with a hate crime in a separate incident.

Police charged Nicole Marie Poole Franklin on Dec. 9 with violation of individual rights, fifth-degree theft, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance following her arrest at a Conoco convenience store located at 136 1st St. in West Des Moines.

According to a police report, West Des Moines officers responded to the Conoco after receiving reports of a woman yelling and throwing items at people in the convenience store.

The store employee told police that Franklin grabbed and ate items in the store before approaching him to ask for $30 in gas and a bottle of alcohol, according to the report.

The report said that Franklin attempted to take the bottle from the store employee and, upon questioning by the store employee, began using racial slurs, directed at him and customers of color in the store. The store employee also said Franklin pushed items off the store counter and threw things at him.

Responding officers reported that whey they spoke with Franklin at the store, she admitted to smoking meth within five hours of the incident.

Following her arrest, Franklin told police that she struck 14-year-old Natalia Miranda with her vehicle on purpose earlier that day because Miranda was "a Mexican."

West Des Moines police charged her with attempted murder in connection with the hit-and-run.

She remains in Polk County Jail on more than $1 million cash bond.