Clive Fire Department lieutenant's home destroyed in Saturday blaze

A Clive Fire Department lieutenant's home was engulfed in flames. Now, the only thing left standing is the chimney.

Lt. Gerrit Foreman's home was destroyed early Saturday morning while his wife and children were home. Luckily, his family got out safely, but their belongings and home are ashes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family get through the disaster.

"He's the first person that will drop anything and come help you," said Brian Helland, assistant chief of the Clive Fire Department. "He's done that for years. It's just in his personality and it's who he is."

Read the original story on KCCI's website.