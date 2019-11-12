Clive, Ankeny police looking for man connected to national theft ring

Police in Ankeny and Clive are looking for a man wanted on multiple identity theft and credit card forgery charges.

Nicolae Marius Barbu, 47, and another suspect are accused of stealing credit cards out of a gym locker then using them to buy expensive computer electronics at local businesses, according to a post on the Clive Police Department Facebook page.

Authorities said Barbu is reportedly part of a larger theft ring that has been committing these crimes across the country.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 515-867-5008.