Clinton police officer and his wife donate plasma after COVID-19 recovery

A Clinton police officer and his wife are donating their blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19.

Joe Raaymakers tested positive for the virus in March. He says within a few weeks, his wife Sarah and their 3 sons got sick too.

No one in the family needed to be hospitalized, but the couple said their respiratory problems and constantly changing symptoms were physically and mentally draining.

They say now, they are grateful for the chance to help others fight the virus.

"This is such an easy thing for me to do, to help someone get through that experience, that I just felt I had to a duty to help people," Sarah Raaymakers said.

Antibodies from the plasma are given to patients who are recovering from COVD-19.

Doctors say the process helps to reduce the severity of their symptoms and can help in recovery.

