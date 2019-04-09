Clinton man pleads guilty to sexually abusing woman, child

A Clinton man accused of sexually abusing a woman and children and recording it on his cell phone has pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, according to KWQC.

Timothy Geerts, 44, faced more than 100 charges, all of which were dismissed "in anticipation of a federal prosecution," according to court documents.

He will be sentenced on April 18.

Court records show a woman who knows Geerts reported in January that she found the photos and videos on his cell phone.

The records also show Geerts acknowledged recording people using the bathroom, including children, in his home. One video showed Geerts sexually engaging with a 10-year-old girl.