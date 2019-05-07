Clinton firefighter injured in January ADM blast returning to duty on Wednesday

The Clinton Fire Department firefighter who was injured in an explosion at an ADM plant that killed one another firefighter will be returning to duty this week, the department announcedin a social media post.

Adam Cain, 23, was severely injured on January 5 in the explosion. Eric Hosette, 33, was killed in the accident.

Cain will start with what the department described as "light duty" in their post on Facebook, beginning on Wednesday, May 8.

Cain was released from the hospital on January 26, 2019.