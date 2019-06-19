Clinton firefighter Adam Cain back in action

A firefighter who was hurt in an explosion at the Clinton ADM plant is back on full duty, according to a Facebook post.

Adam Cain, 23, and another firefighter, Lt. Eric Hosette, were hurt when a grain-silo exploded on Jan. 5.

Hosette, 33, died from his injuries at Mercy Hospital.

Cain was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment. After extensive treatments, Cain was allowed to gradually return to work.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Clinton Fire Department said the department would honor and serve the memory of Hosette.