Clinton Fire Department visits University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics for breakfast with nurses

The Clinton Fire Department joined nurses for breakfast Friday morning as a way to say thank you for their great treatment of their fellow firefighter Adam Cain.

Cain was injured after an explosion at an ADM facility in January. Lt. Eric Hosette died in that explosion, and Cain was severely injured. Cain returned to duty on Wednesday.

Friday served as an opportunity to say thank you to the nurses that treated him at the hospital as Cain returned to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with some of his fellow firefighters.

The group made the hour and a half trip to Iowa City with the sole purpose of sharing pancakes, eggs, sausage, and thank you's to the nurses that helped him during his extended recovery.

Nurses said they were looking forward to the pancake breakfast, but were most thankful that the Clinton Fire Department came back to say thank you one more time.

"I think that just the appreciation for nurses for all that we do, not only that we do but for the profession of nursing, just a simple thank you means a whole lot to us," said Nathalee Grue, a nurse manager at the hospital.

"They're all happy to see me, but it's not very often where you get to meet someone you know that took a huge part in saving your life," Cain said. "Thank you. I wish there were more words to say, but thank you is best plainly put."

The breakfast also aligned with Nurses Appreciation Week, which runs from May 6 to May 12 annually.