Clinton Fire Department honors fallen firefighter killed in explosion with new ladder truck

The Clinton Fire Department is honoring one of its fallen comrades with a new ladder truck.

(WQAD)

In January, an Explosion at Clinton's ADM Plant killed Lt. Eric Hosette and injured another firefighter, Adam Cain. It also totaled the department's previous ladder truck.

Before he died, Hosette was on the truck committee, playing a large role in designing the two previous trucks at the station, according to station WQAD. That's why the department decided to name vehicle Ladder Truck 190 after Hosette's badge number.

"It's a little hard to look at at first, but I think it`ll be really important in the future when new people start.. and ask why is this truck 190 and who is Hoss," said Chief Mike Brown. "I think it will be pretty important to keep his memory alive."

The department put the truck into service Wednesday night.