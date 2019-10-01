Climate review for September 2019: Warm and very wet

September was more an extension of summer rather than the start of fall. Rainfall was well above normal, with parts of Iowa getting more than a foot of rain. Temperatures were warm overall, too, especially during the night.

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 88 on the 30th

Coldest low: 46 on the 26th

Average high temperature: 77.6 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 58.8 degrees, 7.7 degrees above normal (third-warmest on record)

Average temperature: 68.2 degrees, 5.4 degrees above normal

Rainfall: 6.51”, 3.35” above normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 86 on the 30th

Coldest low: 47 on the 5th and the 26th

Average high temperature: 75.0 degrees, 2.6 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 57.4 degrees, 5.8 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 66.2 degrees, 4.2 degrees above normal

Rainfall: 13.31”, 9.85” above normal (second-highest on record, fourth-highest rainfall for any month)

Iowa City

Warmest high: 90 on the 11th, 12th, and 30th

Coldest low: 51 on the 26th

Average high temperature: 80.4 degrees, 4.5 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 62.2 degrees, 9.7 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 64.2 degrees, 7.1 degrees above normal

Rainfall: 7.49”, 4.10” above normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 91 on the 30th

Coldest low: 48 on the 26th

Average high temperature: 79.6 degrees, 4.3 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 59.4 degrees, 8.7 degrees above normal (warmest on record)

Average temperature: 69.5 degrees, 6.5 degrees above normal (third-warmest on record)

Rainfall: 5.05”, 2.24” above normal