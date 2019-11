Climate review for October 2019

This past month was unusually cold. What many will probably remember for a long time, though, was getting snow twice by Halloween.

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 85 on the 1st

Coldest low: 17 on the 31st

Average high temperature: 56.4 degrees, 5.4 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 36.4 degrees, 3.1 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 46.4 degrees, 4.2 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 3.34”, 0.72” above normal

Snowfall: 6.8”, 6.8” above normal (second-snowiest on record; record: 7.0” in 1997)

Dubuque

Warmest high: 80 on the 1st

Coldest low: 16 on the 31st

Average high temperature: 55.9 degrees, 4.1 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 37.3 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 46.6 degrees, 3.4 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 6.89”, 4.23” above normal (4th-wettest on record)

Snowfall: 9.2”, 9.2” above normal (snowiest on record; old record: 3.9” in 1925)

Iowa City

Warmest high: 87 on the 1st

Coldest low: 21 on the 31st

Average high temperature: 59.3 degrees, 3.6 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 39.6 degrees, 1.5 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 49.4 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 2.14”, 0.73” below normal

Snowfall: 5.0”, 5.0” above normal (snowiest on record; old record: 4.0” in 1997)

Waterloo

Warmest high: 77 on the 1st

Coldest low: 22 on the 29th

Average high temperature: 57.3 degrees, 4.6 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 37.5 degrees, 1.2 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 47.4 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 5.73”, 3.25” above normal

Snowfall: 2.1”, 1.8” above normal (fourth-snowiest on record; record: 6.0” in 1898)