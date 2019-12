Climate review for November and autumn 2019

Both November and this past fall will go down as being cooler than average in the region. Fall was also considerably wetter and snowier than average.

November 2019 climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 54 on the 24th and 25th

Coldest low: -6 on the 12th

Average high temperature: 40.5 degrees, 6.0 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 22.8 degrees, 5.0 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 31.6 degrees, 5.5 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 1.28”, 0.83” below normal

Snowfall: 5.0”, 2.9” above normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 52 on the 21st

Coldest low: -5 on the 12th

Average high temperature: 37.8 degrees, 7.0 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 23.1 degrees, 5.4 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 30.5 degrees, 6.2 degrees below normal (9th-coldest on record)

Precipitation: 2.15”, 0.20” below normal

Snowfall: 5.5”, 2.7” above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 57 on the 9th and 25th

Coldest low: 2 on the 12th

Average high temperature: 44.2 degrees, 3.5 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 26.5 degrees, 3.7 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 35.4 degrees, 3.6 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 1.63”, 0.72” below normal

Snowfall: 2.0”, 1.4” above normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 56 on the 21st

Coldest low: 1 on the 12th

Average high temperature: 41.1 degrees, 4.8 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 24.2 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 32.6 degrees, 3.7 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 1.92”, 0.09” below normal

Snowfall: 5.9”, 2.8” above normal

Autumn (September-November) climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 88 on September 30th

Coldest low: -6 on November 12th

Average high: 58.2 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal

Average low: 39.3 degrees, 0.2 degree below normal

Average temperature: 48.7 degrees, 1.5 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 11.13”, 3.24” above normal

Snowfall: 11.8”, 10.1” above normal (6th-snowiest on record)

Dubuque

Warmest high: 86 on September 30th

Coldest low: -5 on November 12th

Average high: 56.2 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal

Average low: 39.3 degrees, 0.7 degree below normal

Average temperature: 47.8 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 22.35”, 13.88” above normal (4th-wettest on record)

Snowfall: 14.7”, 11.9” above normal (snowiest on record)

Iowa City

Warmest high: 90 on September 11th, 12th, and 30th

Coldest low: 2 on November 12th

Average high: 61.3 degrees, 0.9 degree below normal

Average low: 42.8 degrees, 1.5 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 52.0 degrees, 0.3 degree above normal

Precipitation: 11.26”, 2.65” above normal

Snowfall: 7.0”, 6.3” above normal (7th-snowiest on record)

Waterloo

Warmest high: 91 on September 30th

Coldest low: 1 on November 12th

Average high: 59.3 degrees, 1.7 degrees below normal

Average low: 40.4 degrees, 1.7 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 49.8 degrees, 0.1 degree below normal

Precipitation: 12.70”, 5.58” above normal

Snowfall: 8.0”, 4.6” above normal