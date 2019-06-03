Climate review for May and spring 2019

There’s no doubt about it – this past spring was cool and wet. That put a damper on the transition out of winter, but it also was a big problem for farmers.

May 2019 climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 90 on the 16th

Coldest low: -34 on the 10th

Average high temperature: 67.4 degrees, 3.9 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 47.2 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 57.3 degrees, 2.8 degrees below normal

Rainfall: 7.99”, 3.84” above normal (5th-wettest on record)

Dubuque

Warmest high: 85 on the 16th

Coldest low: 36 on the 12th

Average high temperature: 66.5 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 47.3 degrees, 1.1 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 56.9 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal

Rainfall: 5.23”, 1.04” above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 91 on the 16th

Coldest low: 36 on the 10th

Average high temperature: 69.2 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 49.5 degrees, 1.4 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 59.3 degrees, 2.1 degrees below normal

Rainfall: 9.59”, 5.38” above normal (wettest on record; 11.33” at the long-term climate site was 2nd-wettest on record)

Waterloo

Warmest high: 90 on the 16th

Coldest low: 31 on the 3rd

Average high temperature: 68.9 degrees, 3.1 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 46.9 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 57.9 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal

Rainfall: 6.87”, 2.34” above normal

Spring (March-May) climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 90 on May 16th

Coldest low: -9 on March 4

Average high: 56.3 degrees, 3.2 degrees below normal

Average low: 35.9 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 46.1 degrees, 2.5 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 13.52”, 4.22” above normal (8th-wettest on record)

Snowfall: 2.5”, 3.1” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 85 on May 16th

Coldest low: -10 on March 4th

Average high: 54.6 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal

Average low: 35.9 degrees, 1.7 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 45.3 degrees, 2.1 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 11.12”, 0.86” above normal

Snowfall: 5.5”, 2.8” below normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 91 on May 16th

Coldest low: -4 on March 4th

Average high: 58.4 degrees, 2.2 degrees below normal

Average low: 38.3 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 48.3 degrees, 2.0 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 16.15”, 6.22” above normal (2nd-wettest on record; 18.92” at the long-term climate site was 3rd-wettest on record)

Snowfall: 0.5”, 3.6” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 91 on May 16th

Coldest low: -10 on March 4th

Average high: 56.8 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal

Average low: 35.4 degrees, 2.0 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 46.1 degrees, 2.3 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 11.88”, 1.58” above normal

Snowfall: 2.4”, 4.0” below normal