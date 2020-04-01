Climate review for March 2020: mild and not snowy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unlike last year, winter passed into spring when it was supposed to. This past month had temperatures that were actually warmer than average. Precipitation was above normal, but that wasn’t because of snow. In fact, monthly snowfall totals were once again below average.
March 2020 climate summary
Cedar Rapids
Warmest high: 70 on the 8th
Coldest low: 22 on the 15th
Average high temperature: 49.8 degrees, 3.3 degrees above normal
Average low temperature: 31.5 degrees, 4.8 degrees above normal
Average temperature: 40.6 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal
Precipitation: 2.50”, 0.20” above normal
Snowfall: 2.4”, 1.6” below normal
Dubuque
Warmest high: 65 on the 8th
Coldest low: 24 on the 15th and 21st
Average high temperature: 46.3 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal
Average low temperature: 31.5 degrees, 4.9 degrees above normal
Average temperature: 38.9 degrees, 3.5 degrees above normal
Precipitation: 3.23”, 0.82” above normal
Snowfall: 1.5”, 4.8” below normal
Iowa City
Warmest high: 73 on the 8th
Coldest low: 28 on the 2nd and 7th
Average high temperature: 52.9 degrees, 4.7 degrees above normal
Average low temperature: 34.8 degrees, 5.7 degrees above normal
Average temperature: 43.9 degrees, 5.3 degrees above normal
Precipitation: 4.00”, 1.78” above normal
Snowfall: 1.0”, 2.4” below normal
Waterloo
Warmest high: 71 on the 8th
Coldest low: 19 on the 15th
Average high temperature: 50.0 degrees, 4.4 degrees above normal
Average low temperature: 32.4 degrees, 6.4 degrees above normal
Average temperature: 41.2 degrees, 5.4 degrees above normal
Precipitation: 3.00”, 0.94” above normal
Snowfall: 2.2”, 2.4” below normal