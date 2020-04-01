Climate review for March 2020: mild and not snowy

Unlike last year, winter passed into spring when it was supposed to. This past month had temperatures that were actually warmer than average. Precipitation was above normal, but that wasn’t because of snow. In fact, monthly snowfall totals were once again below average.

March 2020 climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 70 on the 8th

Coldest low: 22 on the 15th

Average high temperature: 49.8 degrees, 3.3 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 31.5 degrees, 4.8 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 40.6 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 2.50”, 0.20” above normal

Snowfall: 2.4”, 1.6” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 65 on the 8th

Coldest low: 24 on the 15th and 21st

Average high temperature: 46.3 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 31.5 degrees, 4.9 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 38.9 degrees, 3.5 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 3.23”, 0.82” above normal

Snowfall: 1.5”, 4.8” below normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 73 on the 8th

Coldest low: 28 on the 2nd and 7th

Average high temperature: 52.9 degrees, 4.7 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 34.8 degrees, 5.7 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 43.9 degrees, 5.3 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 4.00”, 1.78” above normal

Snowfall: 1.0”, 2.4” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 71 on the 8th

Coldest low: 19 on the 15th

Average high temperature: 50.0 degrees, 4.4 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 32.4 degrees, 6.4 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 41.2 degrees, 5.4 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 3.00”, 0.94” above normal

Snowfall: 2.2”, 2.4” below normal