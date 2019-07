Climate review for June 2019

Rainfall amounts last month were generally quite a bit less than they were in May. Temperatures were also closer to normal.

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 92 on the 30th

Coldest low: 49 on the 13th

Average high temperature: 79.2 degrees, 1.1 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 59.2 degrees, 0.4 degree above normal

Average temperature: 69.2 degrees, 0.4 degree below normal

Rainfall: 4.15”, 0.77” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 91 on the 29th

Coldest low: 48 on the 13th

Average high temperature: 77.0 degrees, 1.5 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 58.0 degrees, 0.1 degree below normal

Average temperature: 67.5 degrees, 0.8 degree below normal

Rainfall: 5.49”, 1.09” above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 95 on the 30th

Coldest low: 51 on the 13th

Average high temperature: 81.2 degrees, 0.4 degree below normal

Average low temperature: 61.1 degrees, 0.2 degree below normal

Average temperature: 71.2 degrees, 0.3 degree below normal

Rainfall: 3.38”, 1.23” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 95 on the 30th

Coldest low: 47 on the 13th

Average high temperature: 81.1 degrees, 0.1 degree below normal

Average low temperature: 59.3 degrees, 0.4 degree above normal

Average temperature: 70.2 degrees, 0.2 degree above normal

Rainfall: 6.15”, 1.17” above normal