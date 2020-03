Climate review for February and winter: not a lot of cold or snow

In most cases, February’s temperatures averaged close to normal, while precipitation fell short of average. For the winter season of December through February, temperatures averaged several degrees above normal. And after an unusually snowy fall, snowfall was below normal across the board.

February 2020 climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 55 on the 23rd

Coldest low: -12 on the 14th

Average high temperature: 33.4 degrees, 0.1 degree above normal

Average low temperature: 16.7 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 25.0 degrees, 0.6 degree above normal

Precipitation: 0.26”, 0.96” below normal

Snowfall: 0.9”, 5.9” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 46 on the 23rd

Coldest low: -16 on the 14th

Average high temperature: 31.2 degrees, 0.4 degree below normal

Average low temperature: 15.2 degrees, 0.6 degree below normal

Average temperature: 23.2 degrees, 0.5 degree below normal

Precipitation: 1.14”, 0.30” below normal

Snowfall: 4.9”, 4.1” below normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 59 on the 23rd

Coldest low: -8 on the 14th

Average high temperature: 37.8 degrees, 3.5 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 20.9 degrees, 2.6 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 29.4 degrees, 3.1 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 0.25”, 0.99” below normal

Snowfall: 1.1”, 5.2” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 51 on the 23rd

Coldest low: -14 on the 14th

Average high temperature: 32.3 degrees, 0.1 degree above normal

Average low temperature: 14.1 degrees, 0.5 degree below normal

Average temperature: 23.2 degrees, 0.2 degree below normal

Precipitation: 0.40”, 0.59” below normal

Snowfall: 1.6”, 5.8” above normal

Winter (December-February) climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 59 on December 25th

Coldest low: -12 on February 14th

Average high: 34.5 degrees, 3.5 degrees above normal

Average low: 18.1 degrees, 4.4 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 26.3 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 3.18”, 0.38” below normal

Snowfall: 17.9”, 5.6” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 56 on December 25th

Coldest low: -16 on February 14th

Average high: 33.3 degrees, 3.9 degrees above normal

Average low: 18.1 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 25.7 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 4.45”, 0.13” below normal

Snowfall: 19.6”, 11.2” below normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 62 on December 25th

Coldest low: -8 on February 14th

Average high: 38.1 degrees, 5.7 degrees above normal

Average low: 21.7 degrees, 5.1 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 29.9 degrees, 5.4 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 3.29”, 0.39” below normal

Snowfall: 9.2”, 13.2” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 59 on December 25th

Coldest low: -14 on February 14th

Average high: 34.2 degrees, 4.1 degrees above normal

Average low: 16.7 degrees, 4.2 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 25.4 degrees, 4.0 degrees above 1.normal

Precipitation: 2.70”, 0.32” below normal

Snowfall: 20.1”, 5.4” below normal