Climate review for December and the year 2019

December 2019 climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 59 on the 25th

Coldest low: 3 on the 10th

Average high temperature: 39.8 degrees, 8.0 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 20.8 degrees, 6.0 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 30.3 degrees, 7.0 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 1.22”, 0.20” below normal

Snowfall: 2.9”, 5.8” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 56 on the 25th

Coldest low: 4 on the 10th

Average high temperature: 38.3 degrees, 8.1 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 21.5 degrees, 6.2 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 29.9 degrees, 7.1 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 1.39”, 0.45” below normal

Snowfall: 1.8”, 10.0” below normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 62 on the 25th

Coldest low: 10 on the 10th and 15th

Average high temperature: 42.6 degrees, 9.6 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 23.3 degrees, 5.8 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 33.0 degrees, 7.8 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 1.31”, 0.21” below normal

Snowfall: 1.1”, 7.5” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 59 on the 25th

Coldest low: 3 on the 15th

Average high temperature: 39.6 degrees, 8.7 degrees above normal

Average low temperature: 20.5 degrees, 7.0 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 30.0 degrees, 78 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 0.92”, 0.28” below normal

Snowfall: 4.0”, 5.9” below normal

Annual 2019 climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 92 on June 30th, July 19th, and July 20th

Coldest low: -30 on January 31st (coldest temperature on record)

Average high: 56.5 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal

Average low: 37.2 degrees, 0.8 degree below normal

Average temperature: 46.9 degrees, 1.3 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 40.20”, 5.59” above normal

Snowfall: 59.5”, 28.0” above normal (3rd-snowiest on record)

Dubuque

Warmest high: 91 on June 29th and July 19th

Coldest low: -31 on January 31st (2nd-coldest temperature on record)

Average high: 54.9 degrees, 1.7 degrees below normal

Average low: 37.2 degrees, 0.9 degree below normal

Average temperature: 46.1 degrees, 1.2 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 54.87”, 18.58” above normal (4th-wettest on record)

Snowfall: 65.4”, 23.5” above normal (6th-snowiest on record)

Iowa City

Warmest high: 98 on July 19th

Coldest low: -28 on January 31st

Average high: 59.4 degrees, 0.2 degree below normal

Average low: 40.1 degrees, 0.3 degree below normal

Average temperature: 49.7 degrees, 0.3 degree below normal

Precipitation: 42.05”, 5.77” above normal

Snowfall: 39.9”, 12.7” above normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 95 on June 30th and July 19th

Coldest low: -31 on January 31st (4th-coldest temperature on record)

Average high: 57.3 degrees, 1.0 degrees below normal

Average low: 37.1 degrees, 0.2 degree below normal

Average temperature: 47.2 degrees, 0.6 degree below normal

Precipitation: 41.86”, 7.26” above normal

Snowfall: 64.7”, 29.4” above normal (snowiest on record)