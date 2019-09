Climate review for August and summer 2019

August was, thankfully, not as dry as July. It also wasn’t as warm, which helped tip the scale toward this past meteorological summer being fairly close to normal, temperature-wise.

August 2019 climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 87 on the 4th

Coldest low: 52 on the 29th and 30th

Average high temperature: 79.5 degrees, 2.0 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 59.0 degrees, 1.5 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 69.3 degrees, 1.7 degrees below normal

Rainfall: 5.26”, 0.78” above normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 85 on the 4th and 5th

Coldest low: 49 on the 29th

Average high temperature: 78.0 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 58.5 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 68.3 degrees, 1.7 degrees below normal

Rainfall: 5.02”, 0.62” above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 90 on the 4th and 5th

Coldest low: 55 on the 28th and 31st

Average high temperature: 82.9 degrees, 0.3 degree above normal

Average low temperature: 63.5 degrees, 0.7 degree above normal

Average temperature: 73.2 degrees, 0.5 degree above normal

Rainfall: 4.71”, 0.21” above normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 90 on the 5th

Coldest low: 51 on the 30th

Average high temperature: 81.6 degrees, 0.6 degree below normal

Average low temperature: 59.3 degrees, 0.9 degree below normal

Average temperature: 70.5 degrees, 0.7 degree below normal

Rainfall: 3.45”, 0.82” below normal

Summer (June-August) climate summary

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 92 on June 30th, July 19, and July 20th

Coldest low: 49 on June 13th

Average high: 81.4 degrees, 0.4 degree below normal

Average low: 61.1 degrees, 0.5 degree above normal

Average temperature: 71.3 degrees, 0.1 degree above normal

Precipitation: 11.62”, 2.24” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 91 on June 29th and July 19th

Coldest low: 48 on June 13th

Average high: 79.8 degrees, 0.3 degree below normal

Average low: 60.6 degrees, 0.4 degree above normal

Average temperature: 70.2 degrees, 0.1 degree above normal

Precipitation: 13.89”, 0.78” above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 98 on July 19th

Coldest low: 51 on June 13th

Average high: 84.7 degrees, 1.8 degrees above normal

Average low: 64.4 degrees, 1.3 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 74.6 degrees, 1.6 degrees above normal

Precipitation: 9.13”, 4.93” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 95 on June 30th and July 19th

Coldest low: 47 on June 13th

Average high: 83.2 degrees, 0.6 degree above normal

Average low: 61.7 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal

Average temperature: 72.5 degrees, 0.9 degree above normal

Precipitation: 12.19”, 1.58” above normal