Climate review for April 2020: cool and dry

After a mild start, April wound up cooler than average. It was also dry, with precipitation coming up short by more than an inch.

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 79 on the 7th and 22nd

Coldest low: 15 on the 15th

Average high temperature: 58.9 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 33.8 degrees, 3.9 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 46.4 degrees, 2.8 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 1.65”, 1.40” below normal

Snowfall: 3.3”, 1.7” above normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 76 on the 7th

Coldest low: 19 on the 16th

Average high temperature: 56.7 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal

Average low temperature: 34.3 degrees, 3.5 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 45.5 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 1.89”, 1.77” below normal

Snowfall: 0.4”, 1.6” below normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 80 on the 7th and 22nd

Coldest low: 24 on the 16th

Average high temperature: 61.7 degrees, right at normal

Average low temperature: 38.3 degrees, 1.9 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 50.0 degrees, 1.0 degree below normal

Precipitation: 1.68”, 1.82” below normal

Snowfall: 2.5”, 1.8” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 81 on the 22nd and 27th

Coldest low: 19 on the 15th and 16th

Average high temperature: 60.6 degrees, right at normal

Average low temperature: 35.0 degrees, 2.2 degrees below normal

Average temperature: 47.8 degrees, 1.1 degrees below normal

Precipitation: 1.26”, 2.45” below normal

Snowfall: 0.3”, 1.6” below normal