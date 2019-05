Climate review for April 2019

While April seemed like an unusually cool month, it was anything but. It turns out that our average temperature was very close to the long-term average. In most places, though, April ended up being a relatively wet month.

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 84 on the 21st

Coldest low: 26 on the 15th

Average high temperature: 60.9 degrees, 0.2 degree above normal

Average low temperature: 37.9 degrees, 0.2 degree above normal

Average temperature: 49.4 degrees, 0.2 degree above normal

Precipitation: 3.89”, 0.84” above normal

Snowfall: 0.4”, 1.2” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 81 on the 21st

Coldest low: 23 on the 28th

Average high temperature: 57.9 degrees, 0.6 degree below normal

Average low temperature: 37.6 degrees, 0.2 degree below normal

Average temperature: 47.8 degrees, 0.4 degree below normal

Precipitation: 4.20”, 0.54” above normal

Snowfall: 5.0”, 3.0” above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 84 on the 21st

Coldest low: 27 on the 15th

Average high temperature: 62.4 degrees, 0.7 degree above normal

Average low temperature: 39.8 degrees, 0.4 degree below normal

Average temperature: 51.1 degrees, 0.1 degree above normal

Precipitation: 4.55”, 1.05” above normal

Snowfall: 0.0”, 0.7” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 86 on the 21st

Coldest low: 23 on the 15th

Average high temperature: 61.3 degrees, 0.7 degree above normal

Average low temperature: 37.6 degrees, 0.4 degree above normal

Average temperature: 49.4 degrees, 0.5 degree above normal

Precipitation: 3.16”, 0.55” below normal

Snowfall: 0.9”, 0.9” below normal