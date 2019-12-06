Climate change march encourages community leaders to take action on sustainability

A local organization planned a march for Friday night to urge governments to act on climate change. "Sunrise Movement Cedar Rapids" planned the march to start at NewBo and end at City Hall.

Cedar Rapids on Friday, December 6, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Sunrise Movement members met with city leaders on Friday. They say they want to give a voice to people who feel like they don't have an impact.

“It's about survival of the species, I think a lot of people think of climate as, 'I'm saving the environment,' or 'I’m saving the planet,' but it's about saving the human species,” said Jason Snell, Sunrise Movement Cedar Rapids co-leader.

"I really have got to give credit to the Sunrise Movement. It's a group of activists here and around the country that have made climate change their number one issue," Stacey Walker, Linn County Board of Supervisors chairperson.

The city and county say they have several things they're doing now to make their community sustainable.

“There is no one government official, no one person, who can save the world on their own – but there are things we can do,” Walker said.

"Climate control and sustainability efforts are, and have already been, on the table at city hall, and we'll continue to do more and more," said Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart.

Those sustainability efforts include adding 44 miles of bike lanes and walking trails, upgrading city buses to more efficient models, among other things. Hart told TV9 that Cedar Rapids was the first city in the state to hire a sustainability officer. Walker says the county is working on hiring its own - to conduct an audit of the county's carbon footprint.

"It's important,” Hart said. “I have two grandchildren. Jim is five, and Grace is three. I think we owe it to future generations to really analyze and do what we can to keep this planet very beautiful."

