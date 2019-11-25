Climate Prediction Center releases updated winter outlook

The November update to the Climate Prediction Center’s winter outlook, which runs from December through February, remains largely unchanged.

The average temperature is favored to be above-normal across much of the western, southern, and eastern United States. However, in the Midwest, there is still not a strong signal for temperatures to be above or below normal overall. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be near normal; it’s just that the large-scale patterns aren’t clear and other aspects will drive the trend.

Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation is still expected this winter across the region. Whether or not this means above-normal snowfall will depend on temperature. If we end up milder with above-normal precipitation, then more may fall as rain. However, if it falls during colder times, then we’d have a snowier winter season.