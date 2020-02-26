Climate Prediction Center issues its outlook for March and spring

Last week, the Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for March as well as spring (March, April, and May).

For March, a good share of the country, but focused on the southeastern United States, has higher-than-even chances of the monthly temperature being below normal. Iowa is on the edge of that, suggesting there is not a strong signal for temperatures. The precipitation outlook in the Midwest favors a drier month compared to average.

For spring, most of the country leans toward warmer-than-normal. Parts of the Plains and Midwest, including Iowa, are just outside that zone. Here, there are equal chances of temperatures being near, below, or above normal – again, no strong signal in any direction. The precipitation outlook leans toward wetter than average.