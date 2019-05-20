Law enforcement cracking down on people not wearing their seatbelts

The nationwide Click it or Ticket campaign launched on May 20 and runs until June 2.

Authorities are taking a no-excuses approach when it comes to handing out tickets to people not wearing their seatbelts.

In 2017, more than 10,000 people who died in car crashes were not wearing their seatbelt, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In Iowa, state troopers said out of the 101 traffic deaths so far this year, 25 of them were not wearing a seatbelt.

"Enforcement is what law enforcement has always thought about. We write tickets. That's what we do,” said Trooper Bob Conrad with Iowa State Patrol. “We always want to be ahead of that, we want to educate you, we want to make sure you're doing the right thing. Our goal is to make sure you get there safely. Our goal is not to go knock on somebody's door and tell them their loved one is not coming home."

Authorities will also be on the lookout for distracted drivers, people speeding and driving under the influence.