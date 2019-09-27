Clermont man charged with invasion of privacy after woman finds camera in bathroom

A Fayette County man is facing an invasion of privacy charge after a criminal complaint says he videotaped women who were partially nude.

The complaint says Felty Yoder, 19, put a trail camera in a bathroom at a home on Harding Road in Clermont.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office was investigating a domestic assault on Tuesday at a home in Clermont when they found a trail camera in a bathroom.

The camera captured women using the shower and toilet. One of the women found the camera last Saturday.

Yoder also faces a domestic abuse charge for the original call. A criminal complaint says he was having an argument with his wife when he slapped her in the face three times.