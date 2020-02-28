Clearing sky, still chilly yet this afternoon

Any snow from earlier this morning is gone and the sky is clearing out. Plan on highs again in the upper 20s north to mid-30s farther south. This weekend, the warmup is on!

After a cold morning start to Saturday, highs will turn around to the 40s and lower 50s. A warmer morning start on Sunday should lead to even better highs with widespread 50s northeast to lower 60s from Cedar Rapids and points south.

Next week continues to look mainly dry with highs remaining above normal each day.