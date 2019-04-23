Clearing out today with seasonable mid-60s

Our weather will remain pretty quiet for the rest of this week. Plan on clouds early this morning to start clearing out by mid-morning, leaving us partly to mostly sunny the rest of the day. Highs will generally be in the mid-60s with a comfortable north breeze.

For the most part, our weather is going to stay quiet this week. The exception could be on Thursday for a short time when extreme northeast Iowa could get clipped by a cold front and a potential isolated shower. Right now, that chance seems extremely low.

The pattern change looks to kick in this weekend with multiple rounds of rain starting up. Due to the rain and clouds around, temperatures will be cooler in the 50s to lower 60s this weekend. Next week, that pattern looks to continue with periodic rain chances and highs mainly into the lower 60s.