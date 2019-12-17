Clearing later this morning, 30s on the way

Dry and quiet is the name of the game for at least a week. This layer of clouds we are waking up to should generally start breaking up later this morning into the afternoon, resulting in highs into the lower 30s.

A cold front will drop southeast, leading to wind chills around zero by early tomorrow morning. Due to extensive dry air, this front should pass through dry.

That's about the only front or system we have in the area through Christmas Day.

Highs will take off into the 40s on Thursday for most areas with a very mild weekend likely. This mild air should last through at least the first half of next week as well.