Clearing continues overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After a cloudy and gray Wednesday, we are looking for clearing moving into Thursday. Morning lows with lighter winds and a clear sky drop to the middle 30s. Sunshine will be abundant as highs race into the upper 50s. Breezy southeast winds take over on Friday, quite a contrast to one week ago. Highs climb into the middle 60s, staying in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Saturday morning still features a chance for showers. Have a great night!
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Wed 3:42 PM, Oct 16, 2019