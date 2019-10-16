Clearing continues overnight

Updated: Wed 3:42 PM, Oct 16, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- After a cloudy and gray Wednesday, we are looking for clearing moving into Thursday.  Morning lows with lighter winds and a clear sky drop to the middle 30s.  Sunshine will be abundant as highs race into the upper 50s.  Breezy southeast winds take over on Friday, quite a contrast to one week ago.  Highs climb into the middle 60s, staying in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Saturday morning still features a chance for showers. Have a great night!

 