Clearing continues overnight

After a cloudy and gray Wednesday, we are looking for clearing moving into Thursday. Morning lows with lighter winds and a clear sky drop to the middle 30s. Sunshine will be abundant as highs race into the upper 50s. Breezy southeast winds take over on Friday, quite a contrast to one week ago. Highs climb into the middle 60s, staying in the 60s for the upcoming weekend. Saturday morning still features a chance for showers. Have a great night!