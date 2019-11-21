Clearing and Cooler

Cold air continues to move into the state as a storm moves farther east. The wind does diminish overnight and stays lighter for Friday. With that being said, Friday will be a chilly day as highs stay in the middle to upper 30s. As far as November weekends go we are in for a good one. Dry conditions and highs in the 40s should provide goo outdoor time for Christmas decorating. Next week travel is of the utmost concern to the weather lab. Right now the first storms that could have impacts move in on Tuesday. There is too much uncertainty to pin down this system yet so no need to change plans just watch for updates on the system through the weekend. Have a great night!