Clearing ahead

Light showers come to an end as a cold front continues its trek to the east. A mostly sunny sky breaks out for the start of our Tuesday. Highs stay in check with 70s common this week. Breezy conditions will be the noticeable weather element Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Look for stronger westerly winds to develop each day, especially in the afternoon. For Labor Day weekend clouds and showers are possible Saturday as highs remain in the 70s through the weekend. Have a great night.