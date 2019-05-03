Clear start, clouds build later this morning

Plan on some nice sunrises all across eastern Iowa this morning. Highs will be confined to the upper 50s or lower 60s depending on the thickness of the clouds in your specific area later this morning and into this afternoon. While a sprinkle might occur, we expect nothing measurable and it should be a dry day for many of us.

Plan on a quiet night with a few patches of fog by morning, especially in wide open areas and valleys.

Saturday should be a very nice spring day with highs well into the 60s. Plan on highs to approach 70 Sunday afternoon ahead of our next cold front which should be the focus of some showers and storms later in the day. This front will stall across the area into next week leading to high rain chances Monday through Wednesday and the risk of additional heavy rainfall.