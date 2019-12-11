Clear and cold weather soon turns cloudier but warmer

The snow has left and the sky has cleared, leaving us with a bright sky for the rest of the day. It'll still be cold, though, with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.

After their usual dip this evening, temperatures will rise during the night as clouds increase. There's a chance of light snow Thursday, mainly over northern Iowa, with accumulations under an inch. Elsewhere, the sky is mostly cloudy. A wind from the southwest will be stiff, but it'll push our highs well into the 30s and possibly lower 40s. We have similar temperatures on Friday.

The weekend is colder as highs drop back to the 20s, and we have wind and a chance of snow on Saturday. Amounts with that look fairly light at this time. We're also watching for another potential snow-maker on Monday.