Cedar County cleans up following heavy wind, rain

Clean up efforts are underway after severe weather moved through Cedar County.

In Clarence, strong wind brought down tree limbs and power lines, knocking power out to nearly half the town. The power has since been restored.

Flood waters were so high west of town that Highway 30 had to shut down.

Additionally, crews brought out generators overnight to pump the water out of flooded basements.

By Thursday morning, Highway 30 was back open. Law enforcement said a plow cleared out the mud and debris overnight.