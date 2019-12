The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe committed burglaries in the Mederville area.

Investigators say the two people pictured are suspects in burglaries that occurred between 9 p.m. Sunday, December 22 and 6 a.m Monday, December 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mark Kautman at 563-245-2422. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 563-245-1234.