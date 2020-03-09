Classic rainy day ahead

Today's forecast focus is squarely on rain. This is a classic setup and it should last the entire day. Plan on rainfall amounts in the half-inch to one inch range with the higher amounts generally favored over the southern half of the area.

Due to very dry conditions leading into this event, the rivers may come up a bit, but no flooding is expected aside from ponding in typical areas. The rain exits tonight leading to a nice Tuesday.

A couple of weak systems move through this week and either of them could produce a little rain early Wednesday and again later Thursday. Look for the wind to increase again toward the end of the week, too.

By the weekend, plan on cooler conditions with highs only in the 40s.

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.