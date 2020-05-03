Classic cars cruise Dubuque, assisted living homes

Classic cars could be found all throughout Dubuque Sunday. It was part of 'Cruise Dubuque' after Vintage Torque Fest was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The classic car show was supposed to happen on May 1st and 2nd. Organizer John Wells came up with another way for owners to show off their rides.

More than 100 cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all kinds met at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds to lineup. Then, they all drove around Dubuque and near assisted living and retirement homes. Wells said it was all about bringing joy to people in the community.

“We are going to bring some action to them and what we call 'Smiles for Miles', we are going to have some old cars drive by and give the thumbs up to those who can't get out,” Wells said.

Wells said safety was the number one priority. He got permission from the City, Dubuque Police and Travel Dubuque to host the ride.

“We had one rule set down by the City and police of Dubuque, don't get out of your car. That's a pretty simple rule and everybody so far has been pretty cool and everybody understands if they want this to go forward because we don't know how long we'll be in this situation,” he said.

Wells said 50 to 70 cars typically turnout for similar cruises, so he was surprised by Sunday’s turnout.