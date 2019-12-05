Classes in Fayette County school district delayed following possible social media threat

A school district in Fayette County is on a delayed schedule following a potential threat posted to social media.

The Starmont School District's superintendent said it's on a two-hour delay Thursday to allow an investigation from the Fayette County Sheriff and Iowa State Patrol.

"The student’s and staff’s safety is our first priority. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has assured the administration that the incident has been contained and encouraged the administration to move forward with the school day," Superintendent Troy Heller said in a statement. "They have agreed to have officers in our building and at each entrance door for the majority of the day."

The district did not give any other specifics on the threat.